Rand weakens almost 1% against major currencies on Thursday

The rand was weaker against major currencies on Thursday afternoon as global markets shifted their focus to US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, and the French presidential elections.

Friday’s jobs report would be a key data point for investors to gauge the growth outlook of the US economy, after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. It will also give a clear direction on the Fed’s interest-rate decision in June.

The rand lost 0.93% to the dollar in intraday trade.

The dollar gained against the euro, reaching 1.0875 in intraday trade, but weakened to 1.0930 as recent polls favoured Emmanuel Macro over Marine Le Pen in the final round of the French presidential election, on May 7.

At 3.43pm, the rand was at R13.5494 to the dollar from R13.4179, at R14.8093 to the euro R14.6169 and at R17.4733 to the pound from R17.2766.