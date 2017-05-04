Rand holds steady at about R13.50/$ as dollar strength stalls

The rand was weaker at midday on Thursday, but off intraday weakest levels, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The dollar earlier firmed on the likelihood of a signalled June hike, and a possible second in September after the Fed indicated that economic conditions in the US had improved, despite the first quarter’s disappointing growth.

"As expected the Fed kept rates on hold, but the hawkish statement that followed has led quite a few market commentators to pencil in an interest-rate hike for June," TreasuryOne currency trader Andre Botha said.

The market is now eyeing Friday’s US nonfarm payroll data to indicate if the first quarter was a blip or the possible start of a weakening trend in the US economy.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.4866 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.4179, trading between R13.41 and R13.54.

The rand was at R14.7441 to the euro from R14.6169 and at R17.398 to the pound from R17.2766.

The euro was at $1.0934 from $1.0893 amid indications French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron strengthened his position against right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s election following a television debate.

Local factors were also at play with markets following the deliberations at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Durban for clues on any deviations from stated government policy.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba spoke at the WEF meeting, reaffirming government’s commitment to the policy of radical economic transformation but remaining within present fiscal parameters.

"Whether these plans would be implemented remained to be seen, but locally the rand was looking to political issues rather than economic issues for direction," Botha said.