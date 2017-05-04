Rand at three-weeks lows as dollar benefits from hawkish Fed

The rand was under renewed pressure on Thursday morning, touching R13.50/$ for the first time in three weeks, after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold as expected, but signalled its intention to increase rates as soon as June.

The Fed’s signal revived interest in the dollar, which stood tall against other currencies, including the rand.

Wrapping up the two-day policy meeting late on Wednesday, the world’s most influential central bank overlooked the slowing US economic growth in the first quarter, arguing that it was likely to be "transitory".

"Last night the Fed rate decision was almost exactly as expected with a slight hint towards hawkishness," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said. "The market is now pricing in a 67% chance of a June hike as opposed to 62% just before the announcement last night."

As the dollar strengthened, commodity prices weakened, boding ill for the rand as it is a commodity currency. Precious metals in particular were under pressure, with the platinum price slipping below $900/oz for the first time since December.

The rand has had a rough ride since at least March when it was hovering around R12.31/$ before weakening to R13.95/$ as a result of the domestic politics, which for now appear to have taken a backseat.

The weaker rand fuels inflation, which may lead the Reserve Bank to raise rates at the time when the economy is widely expected to punch below its weight.

At 9.16am the rand was at R13.5375 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.4179, at R14.7368 to the euro from R14.6169 and at R17.3854 to pound from R17.2766.

The euro was at $1.0885 from $1.0893.