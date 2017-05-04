MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as weaker mining stocks drag the market down

Strong performances from rand hedges Anheuser-Busch InBev and Mondi on Thursday failed to lift the JSE all share as weaker mining stocks dragged the market down.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev’s share price rocketed 6.78% to R1,610.06 following the release of the March quarter’s numbers. The group’s overall revenue grew 3.7% to $12.9bn from the matching quarter in 2016.

Diversified paper group Mondi closed 1.15% up at R351.51, a second, consecutive record high for the week.

Commodities were under pressure following the US Federal Reserve’s commitment to further gradual rate increases this year, despite keeping rates on hold at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday.

The all share closed 0.34% off at 53,406.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.36%. The gold index lost 2.50%. Banks shed 1.76%, resources dropped 1.23%, and general retailers closed 0.62% lower. Property lifted 0.16% and industrials added 0.07%.

Anglo American was among the big miners losing out on the day, closing 3.02% off at R173.94.

Sasol closed 1.81% lower at R408 after Brent crude dipped below $50 a barrel, a five-month low.

Kumba Iron Ore was 4.41% off at R155.50 with iron ore prices plummeting 7% as investors continue to short the price.

The rand was weaker against major currencies as global markets shifted their focus to the US non-farm payrolls data and the French presidential elections. Friday’s non-farm employment report will be a key data point for investors to gauge the growth outlook of the US economy after the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged this week. It will also give a clearer direction on the Fed’s interest rate decision in June.

The rand was at R13.5644 against the dollar in early evening trade from R13.4179.

The bond market was marginally weaker amid general pessimism about the future yields of local bonds. When yields rise, investors lose out if they wish to sell bonds as prices fall.

The R186 was bid at 8.70% from 8.655% and the yield on the R207 was at 7.525% from 7.47%.

Futures were lower on a softer opening on the Dow, dropping 0.15% in early evening trade. The near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index shed 0.54% to 47,110 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,751 from Wednesday’s 23,224.