JSE slips as lacklustre commodity-price environment persists

The JSE was weaker at lunchtime on Thursday, with the all share backing further away from the 54,000-point mark that has proven tough to breach in the recent past.

Resources shares, which have fallen sharply recently, still battled to find decent support in a weaker commodity environment.

The gold price was marginally weaker at $1,235 an ounce, having shed almost 2% late on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve left the door open to increasing US interest rates as early as June. The probability of the rate increase in the US put pressure on the rand, which in turn, held back some of the financial stocks on the JSE.

The rand breached R13.50 to the dollar for the first time in three weeks, marking a sharp turnaround from R12.97 to the dollar last week. But a weaker currency played out favourably for some of the big industrial stocks such as Richemont, which rallied to its best since 2015. These developments left the all share 0.14% weaker at 53,510.80 points, as resources and banks shed 0.51% and 0.74%, respectively.

In Europe, leading stock markets were relatively well supported at midday, in contrast with weaker exchanges in Asia.

Among some stocks on the JSE, Anglo American was off 1.36% to R176.91, with Kumba dropping 3.42% to R157.12.

FirstRand lost 1.74% to R49.18, with Barclays Africa shedding 1.04% to R146.05, but Nedbank rose 1.06% to R220.15.

Among the industrials, Richemont was up 2.33% to R115.73 and brewer AB InBev rose 5.45% to R1,590 following its quarterly earnings report.

Private hospital group Netcare was up 1.79% to R27.33, while paper and pulp group Sappi gained 1.63% to R103.46.