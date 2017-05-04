JSE opens flat as Fed’s rate decision surprises no one

The JSE opened flat on Thursday as the market showed little reaction to the weaker rand following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged, as expected.

The rand was at R13.51/$ in early morning trade from R13.4179.

The dollar firmed on the prospect of two further US rate increases this year, in June and September.

Industrials were marginally up, but miners trended lower with banks and retailers also losing ground.

The Dow Jones closed flat (+0.04%) on the Fed decision. Asian markets were weaker with the Shanghai Composite off 0.25% and the Hang Seng 0.26% lower. The Nikkei 225 was closed for a Japanese bank holiday.

In its statement the Fed said that the labour market had continued to strengthen despite a slow-down in economic activity.

"The Fed expects economic conditions would warrant a gradual increase in interest rates," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.03% lower at 53,570.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.06%. General retailers shed 0.86% and banks lost 0.78%. The gold index shed 0.74%.

Anglo American was 1.36% lower at R176.91.

Sasol dropped 0.36% to R414.

Kumba Iron Ore lost 4.51% to R155.35.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev jumped 4.45% to R1,575 following the release of the March quarter’s numbers. The group’s overall revenue grew 3.7% to $12.9bn from the matching quarter in 2016.

Among banks, FirstRand lost 1.68% to R49.21. Barclays Africa lost 1.08% to R146.

Liberty Holdings lost 1.42% to R104.54.

Retailer Mr Price dropped 1.07% to R148.64, while Woolworths shed 1.01% to R71.59.

MTN shed 1.20% to R122.14. The group reported a drop in subscriber numbers for the first quarter of 2017 on Wednesday.

Mondi was again at record levels, gaining 1.94% to R354.23.