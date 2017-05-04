JSE likely to follow China and Australia weaker on Thursday

The rand was 0.2% weaker at R13.44/$ at 7am on Thursday morning as the dollar strengthened against most currencies.

The US Federal Reserve Bank left the upper bound of its funds rate unchanged at 1% as expected on Wednesday night, but indicated it was likely to raise the rate to 1.25% in June.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for holidays from Wednesday to Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.53% after reopening after Buddha’s birthday on Wednesday. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.35%, indicating the JSE is in for a second day of losses.

Miners continued their slide on Wednesday, with African Rainbow Minerals falling 5% to R81, Glencore 4% to R49.11 and Anglo American 2.8% to R179.35.

A sharp drop in base metal futures prices — copper was down 3.5% and zinc 3% on the London Metals Exchange on Thursday morning — indicated another bad day for miners.

Statistics SA is schedule to release factory utilisation data for the first quarter of 2017 at 11:30am and March’s electricity consumption at 1pm.

Electricity production, which correlates closely with economic output, peaked at 23,801GWh in July 2007 before collapsing to 18,056GWh in February 2009 at the height of Eskom’s load shedding crisis.

A fourfold increase in the price of electricity along with the closure of many mines and factories saw SA’s electricity production at 19,152GWh in February — down 20% from the peak 10 years ago.

The manufacturing utilisation data showed South African factories were at their busiest, operating at 87.1% capacity, in the fourth quarter of 2005. Utilisation fell to a nadir of 77.1% in the first quarter of 2009.

Manufacturing utilisation was at 82.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016.