JSE closes weaker as mining stocks retreat on global commodities rout

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as the global sell-off of commodities, led by oil, hit local mining stocks despite a weaker rand.

Banks and retailers were lower following comments by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the World Economic Forum in Durban, that the end of the interest-rate increase cycle in SA did not mean that the Reserve Bank would start cutting interest rates.

Property stocks and industrials attempted a late comeback towards the close, but it was too marginal to support the market overall.

Earlier dollar strength following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged dissipated in late afternoon trade, but failed to lift commodity prices.

Copper fell more than 3%, zinc was 3% lower and platinum fell below $900 an ounce, before recovering marginally.

Spot gold was 0.73% lower at $1,229.53 an ounce, a two-month low.

Bargain buying in the gold market declined as the dollar initially gained on the hawkish Fed statement, with two further increases expected in 2017.

"Gold would likely track the dollar inversely over the medium to longer term, unless we see a material pick up in safe-have demand," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Brent crude fell below the $50 mark to $49.61 a barrel on US inventory levels and in reaction to US growth concerns.

The Dow was lower (0.11%) at the close as the market eyed Friday’s nonfarm payroll data. Data released by payroll processor ADP showed that private-sector employment increased by 177,000 jobs in April in line with expectations.

European markets were generally firmer following a television debate between French presidential centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen. Polls after the debate indicated that Macron was the winner, strengthening his chances of a victory in Sunday’s final round.

EU data released earlier in the week reinforced positive sentiment. GDP in the EU grew at a quarterly 0.5% to March, while producer inflation declined from an annual 4.5% to 3.9%.

The French CAC 40 gained 1.14% and the German DAX 30 added 0.74%.

The all share closed 0.34% off at 53,406.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.36%. The gold index lost 2.50%. Banks shed 1.76% and resources dropped 1.23%. General retailers closed 0.62% lower. Property lifted 0.16% and industrials added 0.07%.

Among the global mining houses, Anglo American dropped 3.02% to R173.94.

Sasol felt the effect of lower oil prices, closing 1.81% lower at R408.

Kumba Iron Ore shed 4.41% to R155.50 and Exxaro 2.55% to R106.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev jumped 6.78% to R1,610.06 following the release of the March quarter’s numbers. The group’s overall revenue grew 3.7% to $12.9bn from the matching quarter in 2016.

Remgro was 1.07% lower at R218.

Among gold stocks, AngloGold Ashanti retreated 3.44% to R149.43 and Sibanye 2.04% to R25.88.

FirstRand plummeted 4.06% to R48.02, while Barclays Africa was 1.75% lower at R145.

Among retailers, The Foschini Group shed 1.34% to R154.93. Shoprite dropped 1.20% to R205.

Property stock Resilient rose 1.41% to R118.75.

MTN closed 3.74% lower at R119 as the market continued to react negatively to the first-quarter trading update, the first under new CEO Rob Shuter. The group reported a drop in subscriber numbers for the first quarter of 2017 on Wednesday.

York Timber Holdings plummeted 7.14% to R2.60 as the economic environment in the lumber industry deteriorates.

Mondi closed 1.15% higher at a new record R351.51.