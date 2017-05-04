Gold tumbles to six-week lows

London — Gold prices tumbled to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from a strengthening dollar on the expectation of further US rate rises in 2017 and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,234.88/oz at 10.16am GMT after touching $1,232.60, its lowest since March 21. US gold futures slid 1.1% to $1,235.20.

The dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve played down any threats to planned rises in interest rates in 2017, supporting forecasts of another move in June. A rising US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially subduing demand for gold.

The expectation that centrist Emmanuel Macron would win the French presidential election on Sunday was reinforced after a TV debate with the far-right’s Marine le Pen. "Since the first round [April 23] of the French election we have seen gold come under pressure," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Macron won the first round of the election, seeing his victory as the best of all possible outcomes.

Gold fell 1.5% on Wednesday — its worst single-day drop since November 23 — breaching both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Next support comes in around $1,221, the 100-day moving average.

"In the very near term we continue to expect that gold will trade moderately lower — our three-month target is $1,200/oz, as a number of bearish catalysts have yet to fully play out," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Goldman said near-term downside risks for gold included more US interest rate rises than the market was expecting and the Fed starting to shrink its balance sheet due to possible US tax cuts and solid US and global economic growth.

Higher US interest rates are a negative for gold, which earns nothing and costs money to insure and store.

The focus is now shifting to Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report for April, which could reinforce the perception of higher US interest rates in June.

Silver rose 0.7% to $16.50 from an earlier $16.37, a four-month low hit on Wednesday. It has fallen more than 10% since touching a five-month high of $18.65 in mid-April.

Platinum was up 0.8% at $899.24 from an earlier $890.50, its lowest since December.

Palladium gained 0.3% to $802.0. It touched $831.50 on Wednesday, its highest since March 2015 on the expectation of robust demand from car makers.

