Gold prices hit six-week low after Fed fuels dollar rally

London — Gold prices tumbled to six-week lows on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar on expectations of further US interest rate rises this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,225.56 an ounce by 1.52pm GMT after touching $1,225.20, its lowest since March 17.

US gold futures slid 1.8% to $1,226.00.

Traders said the sell-off accelerated after New York opened.

The dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve played down any threats to this year’s planned rate rises, supporting forecasts of another move in June. A rising US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially subduing demand for gold.

Expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron would win the French presidential election on Sunday were reinforced after a TV debate with the far-right’s Marine Le Pen. "Since the first round (April 23) of the French election we have seen gold come under pressure," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson. Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Macron won the first round of the election on April 23, seeing his victory as the best of all possible outcomes. Gold fell 1.5% on Wednesday for its worst single-day drop since November 23, breaching both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The next support comes in around $1,221, the 100-day moving average.

"In the very near term we continue to expect that gold will trade moderately lower — our three-month target is $1,200/oz, as a number of bearish catalysts have yet to fully play out," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Goldman said near-term downside risks for gold included more US rate rises than the market is expecting and the Fed starting to shrink its balance sheet on the back of possible US tax cuts and solid US and global economic growth.

Higher US interest rates are a negative for gold, which earns nothing and costs money to insure and store.

The focus is now shifting to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report for April, which could reinforce perceptions of higher US interest rates in June.

Silver lost 1.2% to $16.20, having hit a four-month low of $16.17. It has fallen more than 10% since reaching a five-month high of $18.65 in mid-April.

Platinum gained 0.4% to $895.4, after touching $889.10, its lowest since December.

Palladium dipped by 1.3% to $789.20. It touched $831.50 on Wednesday, its highest since March 2015, on expectations of robust demand from carmakers.

