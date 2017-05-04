Futures weaker as Dow opens lower and JSE weakens

South African futures were weaker on Thursday as the Dow Jones industrial average opened softer, while the JSE all share closed lower with the banking, gold mining and resource index faring the worst.

Banks were lower after Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Durban, said that the end of the interest-rate increase cycle in SA did not mean that the Bank would start reducing interest rates.

The Dow was lower (-0.11%) at the JSE’s close as the market awaited Friday’s non-farm payroll data.

European markets were firmer as recent polls favoured Emmanuel Macron over Marine Le Pen in the final round of the French presidential election to be held on May 7.

The Paris CAC 40 gained 1.14% and the German Dax added 0.74%.

At the JSE’s close, the euro was at 1.0915 to the dollar from 1.0925.

The all share closed 0.34% off at 53‚406.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.36%. The gold index lost 2.50%. Banks shed 1.76%, resources dropped 1.23%, and general retailers closed 0.62% lower. The property index rose 0.16% and industrials added 0.07%.

At 5.47pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.54% lower at 47,110 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,751 from Wednesday’s 23‚224.

With Maarten Mittner