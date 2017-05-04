Bonds weaker after Fed keeps rates unchanged, as expected

The South African bond market, which usually tracks the rand, was weaker on Thursday before midday, tracking a weaker rand, after the US Federal Reserve Bank left interest rates on hold, as expected.

The dollar and US government-bond yields edged higher after the Fed’s decision. Market focus now turns to US non-farm payrolls data due for release on Friday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said that while the Fed admitted economic activity had slowed, it is expected to recover making a June interest rate increase seem probable.

Kohlmeyer said the non-farm payrolls for April will be closely watched, especially after 177,000 private sector jobs were added in April: "A June hike will be an almost done deal if data remain steady or improve."

At 11.29am, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.705% from 8.655%.

The yield on the US 10-year treasury note was at 2.3399% from 2.2796%.

The rand was at R13.4985 to the dollar from R13.4179.