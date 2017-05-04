Bonds steady as market shows little reaction to US Fed’s decision

The bond market was steady in late afternoon trade on Thursday amid general pessimism about the future yields of local bonds.

When yields rise, investors lose out if they wish to sell bonds as prices fall.

Some analysts have expressed caution about current bond yields, saying they could rise to reflect the challenges the economy faced following the twin downgrades to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch in April.

Despite this, global flows into emerging bond markets, including the South African market, continue unabated.

While the yields on US treasuries rose in reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates on hold, local bonds were hardly changed.

At 3.38pm, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.69% from 8.655%.

The yield on the US 10-year treasury note was at 2.3652% from 2.3192%.

The rand was at R13.5474 to the dollar from R13.4179.

The R186 was still trading below the levels of 9.5%-10% when former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired in December 2015. Some analysts fear there is an insufficient margin of safety should local economic conditions deteriorate.

"The potential lethal combination of the continued sharp increase of local currency bonds in foreign investor hands and the risk of a possible double-notch sovereign ratings downgrade from a sleepy Moody’s rating agency should not be underestimated," said Futuregrowth bond analyst Wikus Furstenberg.

