Bonds softer, in line with rand

The South African bond market on a weaker footing on Thursday morning, following the rand, which is softer after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold as expected, but left the door open for an increase in June.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.710% in early trade, from 8.655% on Wednesday, as the rand breached the R13.50 level for the first time in three weeks.

"Information received since the Federal open market committee met in March indicates that the labour market has continued to strengthen even as growth in economic activity slowed," the Fed said late on Wednesday in a statement. "Job gains were solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate declined.

Investors are likely to turn their attention to US nonfarm payrolls data, due for release on Friday Employers are expected to have created 175,000 jobs April, according to Trading Economics, from 98,000 in March.

The yield on the 10-year treasury note was at 2.33% in early trade, from 2. 2796%.