Behind the surprising rise and rise of corporate profits

Corporations are benefiting from more political and monopoly power in a self-reinforcing cycle that allows them to extract more in profit from their customers. Even if, or as, interest rates rise, this may not end soon.

"If you are expecting a quick or explosive market decline in the S&P 500 that will return us to pre-1997 ratios (perhaps because that is the kind of thing that happened in the past), then you should at least be prepared to be frustrated for some considerable further time: until you can feel the process of the real interest rate structure moving back up toward its old level," Grantham wrote in a note to investors.

All these factors may well have contributed to rising profit margins, but the role of interest rates is puzzling. Low interest rates imply abundant and cheap financing, which, in theory, should make the job of competing with an incumbent easier.

And while low interest rates may make share buy-backs, as opposed to investment in new capacity, more attractive for large firms, this again does nothing to stop competitors from deciding to winnow away margins by expanding.

Competing theories

James Bessen, of Boston University School of Law, in a paper published in 2016, argues that about half the rise in profits and valuations since 1980 is traceable to political gamesmanship, involving influencing and arbitraging regulations to inhibit competition.

Bessen found that the more regulated an industry sector was, the more entrenched companies benefit via higher margins.

There is a "rent-seeking sector", according to the study, which captures more than half the benefit of obstructive regulation, especially in the pharmaceuticals/chemicals, petroleum refining, transportation equipment/defence, utilities, and communications sectors.

Even, or especially, in the era of Trump, it is unwise to expect Washington to roll back regulations in a way which really exposes large companies to competitive forces.

In two papers last year, Thomas Philippon, German Gutierrez and Callum Jones, all of New York University, looked at the puzzle of why investment is so low in the US, despite corporate securities trading for such high prices in comparison with the cost of replacing corporate production. Why not invest and make a handsome profit?