The JSE closes lower ahead of US rate hike decision

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as retreating platinum stocks reversed early morning gains while retailers and banks ended lower on risk-off trade. It was the first negative close in six sessions, which were interrupted by a number of public holidays.

Commodities came under pressure on the day, despite a stable dollar. The platinum price dropped more than 2% to $905.66 an ounce and gold 0.63% to $1,248.

The rand traded in a very tight range to the dollar as markets await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which is expected later in the evening. A hawkish statement from the Fed could support the dollar and weaken gold, while a dovish stance could help risk-on trade in emerging markets.

Central to the Fed’s outlook would be disappointing GDP numbers for the first quarter, with growth coming in at 0.7% from an expected 1%.

Optimists do not expect a repeat of the US first quarter weakness in the second, pointing the way to a June rate increase. BlackRock asset management predicts two further rate increases by the Fed this year, based on healthy economic data in the US. This is already largely factored into the market.

"We expect US jobs growth to bounce back in April following moderately weaker growth in March," BlackRock said.

Market focus was on MTN, which lost ground on a disappointing trading update which indicated the group suffered a 1.5% decline in its total subscriber numbers to 237-million in the first quarter of 2017 from 240-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Dow was 0.30% off at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed following the release of eurozone GDP data, which showed growth for the first quarter came in at 0.5%, unchanged from the previous quarter and according to expectations.

The FTSE 100 was 0.36% lower but Germany’s Dax added 0.08%.

Brent crude dropped 0.61% to $50.56 a barrel as markets remain uncertain about a global supply glut. "There were many push-pull factors impacting the oil price, which will likely remain volatile, but tilted to the downside over the medium term," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The all share closed 0.61% lower at 53,586.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.47%. Platinums shed 4.67%, general retailers 1.88%, food and drug retailers 1.32%, resources 1.29% and banks 1.15%. The gold index gained 1.82%.

Anglo American platinum dropped 5.75% to R311, Northam 6.75% to R46.68 and Impala 3.25% to R41.39.

Retailer Mr Price shed 3.88% to R150.25 and Shoprite gave up 1.66% to R207.50.

Standard Bank shed 1.88% to R147.50 and Nedbank 1.33% to R222.50.

Global diversified miner Anglo American retreated 2.77% to R179.35.

Sasol was 0.2% lower at R415.50 as the market continued to mull the group’s nine-month operational update released on Tuesday. The report reflected slightly weaker conditions in the energy business, while being more upbeat on the chemicals side.

Kumba Iron Ore slumped 5.31% to R162.68.

Global luxury goods group Richemont bucked the generally weaker trend, gaining 1.17% to R113.09.

AngloGold Ashanti was 2.42% higher at R154.76.

Old Mutual was down 0.51% to R33.20 after recently reporting it had sold its Indian business.

In property, Octodec ended the day 4.04% up at R24.45. It said on Tuesday that it expected 6% dividend growth for the second half of the year after reporting 6.5% interim growth to end-February.

MTN closed 2.51% lower at R123.62.