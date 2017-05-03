Rand unchanged against the dollar ahead of Fed rates decision

The rand was largely unchanged against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the dollar showed little movement on the day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, expected a few hours after the close of business in SA.

The market expects no change in rates, but the Fed’s statement will provide further clues on whether it envisages more than two further rate increases this year, as consensus indicates.

Eurozone GDP growth for the first quarter came in at 0.5%, unchanged from the previous quarter and according to expectations. "The current factors driving the market are the euro versus the dollar, with some US dollar weakness coming to the fore," said TreasuryOne analysts.

In a speech at the Black Business Council breakfast roundtable in Durban ahead of the World Economic Forum meeting, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said Africans must not expect others to invest in what we ourselves would not: "We need to mobilise our domestic savings and capital markets to invest in deals on the continent."

At 3.37pm, the rand was at R13.3437 against the dollar from R13.3682. It was at R14.5647 against the euro from R14.604, and at R17.2411 against the pound from R17.2912.

The euro was at 1.0915 to the dollar from 1.0925.