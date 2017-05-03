Rand is flat ahead of US interest-rate announcement

The rand was flat against the dollar on Wednesday before midday as markets geared up for the announcement of the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Expectations were that the Fed would keep interest rates on hold, but markets would be looking for clues about further interest-rate increases.

The dollar was firmer against the euro ahead of the announcement (8pm SA time).

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said while another interest-rate increase was expected in June, that could be influenced by the US nonfarm payroll numbers due on Friday.

Locally, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was due to give a speech at the World Economic Forum in Durban. Botha said while it was not yet clear what Gigaba would bring to the table, uncertainty could lead to a bit of market reaction.

At 11.35am the rand was at R13.3668 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.3682, at R14.5873 to the euro from R14.6040 and at R17.2603 to the pound from R17.2912.

The euro was at $1.0913 from $1.0925.