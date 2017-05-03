MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as markets await US interest rate decision

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as markets await a decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, due later in the evening. In anticipation of the Fed’s decision, trade in the rand was relatively muted with the currency remaining within a tight range to the dollar.

Banking stocks came under pressure on the day in risk-off trade, while platinums and resources also suffered.

A hawkish statement from the Fed could support the dollar and weaken gold, while a dovish stance could help risk-on trade in emerging markets. Central to the Fed’s outlook would be disappointing GDP numbers for the first quarter, with growth coming in at 0.7% from an expected 1%.

The all share closed 0.61% lower at 53,586.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.47%. Platinums shed 4.67%, general retailers 1.88%, food and drug retailers 1.32%, resources 1.29% and banks 1.15%. The gold index gained 1.82%.

Anglo American platinum dropped 5.75% to R311, Northam 6.75% to R46.68 and Impala 3.25% to R41.39.

Standard Bank shed 1.88% to R147.50 and Nedbank 1.33% to R222.50.

Global diversified miner Anglo American retreated 2.77% to R179.35.

Kumba Iron Ore slumped 5.31% to R162.68.

Global luxury goods group Richemont bucked the generally weaker trend, gaining 1.17% to R113.09.

AngloGold Ashanti was 2.42% higher at R154.76.

Old Mutual was down 0.51% to R33.20.

MTN came under the spotlight on a disappointing trading update which indicated the group suffered a 1.5% decline in its total subscriber numbers to 237-million in the first quarter of 2017 from 240-million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Its share price lost 2.51% to R123.62.

Retailer Mr Price shed 3.88% to R150.25 and Shoprite gave up 1.66% to R207.50.

In the early evening the rand was at R13.35 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.36. The benchmark R186 bond was last bid at 8.65% from 8.68% previously.

Futures tracked a weaker opening on the Dow Jones industrial average, with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.21% lower at 47,478 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,224 from Tuesday’s 24,626.

Shortly after midday in the US the Dow was down 0.1%.