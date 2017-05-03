JSE reverses course as losses in mining stocks deepen

The JSE slipped at lunchtime on Wednesday, reversing course as a sell-off in the diversified and platinum miners in particular gained downward momentum.

The all share index dropped 0.20% to 53,806.20 points as the resource 10 index and platinum miners gave up 1.19% and 3.18%, respectively in line with low commodity prices.

The local share market started off the session positively, with the all share revisiting the 54,000-points mark, which is becoming an increasingly tough level to breach. "I have been a resources bull for a long time. Looking at it though, it seems that the picture is changing," said Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors.

"I think that we are seeing the [Donald] Trump reflation trade reversing a bit and therefore we are seeing commodities come under some pressure, and thus our resources companies coming under pressure."

Trump had promised to cut taxes and ramp up spending on infrastructure — objectives that have yet to be achieved.

The platinum price was at its lowest since early January at $919.02 an ounce, according to the market information data provider Iress.

Meanwhile, money has been flowing back into big industrial stocks as well as banks that have recovered a great deal from the setback suffered as a result of the Cabinet reshuffle late in March.

In Europe, leading markets were lower at midday, following a muted session in Asia where most of the markets were closed for a public holiday.

Among some stocks on the JSE, Glencore was off 2.74% to R49.75, with BHP Billiton losing 2.5% to R195.46 and Anglo American dropping 1.92% to R180.91.

Kumba Iron Ore was down 2.05% to R168.28, with African Rainbow Minerals losing 4.13% to R81.81. But gold miners bucked the trend despite a weaker gold price and stable rand, with AngloGold Ashanti regaining 2.71% to R155.20.

The big rand-hedge industrial stocks, which have boosted the local market in recent weeks, were mostly higher. Luxury goods maker Richemont was up 1.52% to R113.48.