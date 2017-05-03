Markets

JSE may be hit by falling Apple

03 May 2017 - 07:26 Robert Laing
Bull and bear statues at the JSE. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
The US Federal Reserve Bank announces its interest rate decision at 8pm local time on Wednesday, making for a jittery day for those markets not closed for Buddha’s birthday on May 3.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were all closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1%, with BHP Billiton 2.4% lower at A$23.19.

BHP’s continued fall augurs badly for the JSE’s big miners, which fell 0.8% on Tuesday, led by Anglo America falling 3.89% to R184.46, followed by Glencore losing 3.38% to R51.15, while BHP fell 1.27% to R200.47.

The US’s tech rally, which lifted the Nasdaq index to a fresh record of 6,095 points on Tuesday, may stumble after Apple reported a drop on iPhone sales in the March quarter.

Apple’s share price fell 1.84% to $147.51 in after-hours trade despite reporting higher revenue and profit.

The US Fed is not expected to raise its funds rates from the 1% upper bound set on March 15, but market watchers will be looking for clues on when its next rate increase is likely.

Novus falls on news print deal is still on

Novus also said it expected headline earnings for the year to March to fall 20-23%
Companies
2 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: India exit lifts Omem’s Africa expansion plan

Omem also selling 50% stake in Chinese venture Old Mutual-Guodian, in line with its notice that it will sell all units outside Africa
Companies
2 hours ago

