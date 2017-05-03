JSE may be hit by falling Apple

The US Federal Reserve Bank announces its interest rate decision at 8pm local time on Wednesday, making for a jittery day for those markets not closed for Buddha’s birthday on May 3.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were all closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1%, with BHP Billiton 2.4% lower at A$23.19.

BHP’s continued fall augurs badly for the JSE’s big miners, which fell 0.8% on Tuesday, led by Anglo America falling 3.89% to R184.46, followed by Glencore losing 3.38% to R51.15, while BHP fell 1.27% to R200.47.

The US’s tech rally, which lifted the Nasdaq index to a fresh record of 6,095 points on Tuesday, may stumble after Apple reported a drop on iPhone sales in the March quarter.

Apple’s share price fell 1.84% to $147.51 in after-hours trade despite reporting higher revenue and profit.

The US Fed is not expected to raise its funds rates from the 1% upper bound set on March 15, but market watchers will be looking for clues on when its next rate increase is likely.