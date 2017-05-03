JSE firmer ahead of Fed’s announcement

The JSE all share opened firmer on Wednesday, breaching 54,000 points, in anticipation of a more dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve when it announces its interest rate decision later in the day.

The all share breached 54,000 points on Tuesday, but closed the session at 53,915.60 points.

The market is expecting a cautious stance from the Fed in reaction to the subdued US first-quarter GDP growth of 0.7% compared with an expected 1%.

"Inflows to emerging market equity and bond funds accelerated considerably after the last Fed meeting," Barclays Research analysts said.

A hawkish stance from the Fed, with the expectation of three or more rate increases in 2017, would support the dollar, while a more dovish stance of one or two rate increases could benefit emerging markets and risk-on trade.

Blackrock said that two more US rate increases were likely in 2017.

The Dow closed 0.17% up on Tuesday, with Apple closing at a record high as second-quarter results came in after the close. The Apple numbers disappointed the market and Apple lost more than 2% in after-hours trade.

In Asia, the Nikkei and Hang Seng were closed due to public holidays, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.27% weaker.

At 9.43am the all share was up 0.32% to 54,085.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.38%. The gold index led the pack, firming 2.14%. Banks gained 0.45%, industrials 0.41%, property 0.40% and financials 0.39%.

Sasol was up 0.11% to R416.80 as the market continued to mull the group’s nine-month operational update released on Tuesday. The report reflected slightly weaker conditions in the energy business, but indicated more upbeat conditions on the chemicals side.

AngloGold Ashanti was 2.45% higher at R154.81.

Standard Bank rose 0.67% to R151.34 and Nedbank lifted 0.98% to R227.71.

Old Mutual was up 0.54% to R33.55 after reporting it sold its Indian business.

Among property stocks, Redefine added 1.27% to R11.13. Octodec was 2.98% higher at R24.20 after saying it expected 6% dividend growth for the second half of the year after reporting 6.5% interim growth to end February.

Naspers rose 0.58% to R2,573.48.