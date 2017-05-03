Gold prices dip on expected US Fed rate hike in June

London — Gold hit a more than three-week low on Wednesday as the dollar firmed on expectations of a US interest rate increase in June and the market discounted a surprise win by France’s far-right presidential candidate.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady after concluding its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but it might focus on future rate hikes, which would reduce demand for noninterest-bearing gold.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,251.68 per ounce as of 2.58pm GMT after touching its lowest since April 10 at $1,248.90.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,252.20 an ounce.

"The focus for gold today is definitely on the Fed and markets are now speculating that next hike will take place at the June FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

"We have the typical drivers for gold: the US interest rate ... the US dollar and also a decline of political uncertainty in Europe," he said.

As well as reducing demand for noninterest-bearing gold, higher rates would make the dollar-denominated metal more expensive for buyers paying with other currencies.

Traders are pricing in a 70% chance of a June rate increase, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar firmed 0.16% at 99.132 against a basket of major currencies.

European stocks hovered near 20-month highs after strong gains this week on forecast-beating company earnings and signs of global economic strength.

In the French elections, the top two presidential rivals go head-to-head on Wednesday in a televised debate in the last encounter before Sunday’s run-off in which opinion polls predict a win by centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Fears that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen could sweep to a surprise victory had buoyed gold in recent sessions due to its safe-haven appeal.

"There is a clear lead by Macron ... so there is less need to hold gold," Fertig said.

Silver was down 0.12% at $16.78 per ounce, after touching a three-month low of $16.71.

Platinum hit a four-month low of $911, before moderating to trade 0.7% down at $915.50. Palladium slipped 1.8% to $800 per ounce.

