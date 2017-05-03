Futures weaker on softer Dow and JSE weakens ahead of US rate decision

South African futures were weaker on Wednesday on a softer opening on the Dow and as the JSE all share closed lower for the first time in six sessions, with platinums, banks and resources faring the worst.

The Dow was 0.24% off in early evening trade ahead of an interest rate announcement from the US Federal Reserve at about 8pm. The consensus is for rates to be kept on hold.

The dollar was little moved against the euro for most of the day. At the JSE’s close, the euro was at 1.0915 to the dollar from 1.0925.

The all share closed 0.61% lower at 53,586.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.47%. Platinums shed 4.67%, general retailers 1.88%, food and drug retailers 1.32%, resources 1.29% and banks ended the day 1.15% lower. The gold index gained 1.82%.

At 5.47pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.21% lower at 47,478 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,224 from Tuesday’s 24,626.