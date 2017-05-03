Declining US stocks boosts oil

London — Oil prices rebounded from almost 2017 lows on Wednesday after preliminary data showed a much higher than expected fall in US crude stocks, reviving bullish sentiment about easing oversupply.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 37c at $50.83 a barrel at 8.15am GMT. On Tuesday the futures had settled at their lowest since November 30, when oil cartel Opec decided to cut oil supply.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $47.96 a barrel, up 30c. WTI had slid 2.4% on Tuesday on concern about falling Opec compliance with its production-curbing deal.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) assessing closely watched US oil inventories showed late on Tuesday that crude stocks had fallen last week by 4.2-million barrels, nearly double the drop expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

"The API statistics are helping the market recover, but the underlying sentiment is still bearish," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The US government releases official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday at 2.30pm GMT.

Oil investors continue to eye producing countries’ compliance with their pledge made in late 2016 to cut production by about 1.8-million barrels a day by the middle of the year.

Russia, contributing the largest production cut outside Opec, said on Wednesday that as of May 1, it had curbed output by more than 300,000 barrels a day since October.

This means Russia has achieved its reduction target a month ahead of schedule, just as the latest Reuters survey of Opec production showed compliance had fallen slightly.

More oil from Angola and higher United Arab Emirates (UAE) output than originally thought meant Opec compliance with its production-cutting deal slipped to 90% from a revised 92% in March, the Reuters survey showed.

