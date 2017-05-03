Markets

Bonds trade bit stronger as market awaits US Fed’s rate decision

No changes are expected to the current 1% rate but investors are seeking guidance from the US Fed

03 May 2017 - 16:45 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The bond market was slightly firmer ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of its interest-rate decision due later on Wednesday.

No changes were expected to the current 1% rate but investors will be seeking guidance from the minutes of the Fed meeting.

Emerging markets experienced considerable foreign direct investment as interest rates in the US remained low after the 2008 financial crisis. Higher interest rates could draw more investors back to the US and spark an outflow of capital from emerging markets such as SA.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said foreign investors had favoured local currency emerging-market debt, given the lower yields in developed markets.

She said the rand’s post-downgrade strength reflected the continuation of global risk-on appetite, particularly regarding emerging-market currency debt. SA is still attractive in this respect as it retains two investment-grade ratings on its local-currency-denominated long-term sovereign debt.

At 3.30pm, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.67% from 8.68% on Tuesday, and that of the R207 was 7.505% from 7.49%.

Rand unchanged against the dollar ahead of Fed rates decision

Rand is unmoved as the dollar shows little change and eurozone GDP growth data comes in the same as the previous quarter
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE reverses course as losses in mining stocks deepen

In Europe, leading markets were lower at midday, following a muted session in Asia where most of the markets were closed for a public holiday
Markets
5 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE may be hit by falling Apple
Markets
2.
JSE reverses course as losses in mining stocks ...
Markets
3.
Rand on shaky ground as dollar rebounds
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains on disappointing ...
Markets
5.
Gold close to three-week low as traders’ risk ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.