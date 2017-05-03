Bonds trade bit stronger as market awaits US Fed’s rate decision

The bond market was slightly firmer ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of its interest-rate decision due later on Wednesday.

No changes were expected to the current 1% rate but investors will be seeking guidance from the minutes of the Fed meeting.

Emerging markets experienced considerable foreign direct investment as interest rates in the US remained low after the 2008 financial crisis. Higher interest rates could draw more investors back to the US and spark an outflow of capital from emerging markets such as SA.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said foreign investors had favoured local currency emerging-market debt, given the lower yields in developed markets.

She said the rand’s post-downgrade strength reflected the continuation of global risk-on appetite, particularly regarding emerging-market currency debt. SA is still attractive in this respect as it retains two investment-grade ratings on its local-currency-denominated long-term sovereign debt.

At 3.30pm, the bid on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.67% from 8.68% on Tuesday, and that of the R207 was 7.505% from 7.49%.