Bonds steady as market awaits Fed’s rate decision

The South African bond market was steady at midday on Wednesday as the market awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later in the day.

No change in US rates is expected, but investors will closely analyse the Federal open market committee’s statement for future guidance.

"We see rate rise expectations returning as a market driver, justifying our cautious view on government debt," Blackrock asset managers said in a note.

At 11.43am the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.685% from 8.680%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.510% from 7.490%.

US treasury yields rose in late morning trade after falling earlier in the day as the market factored in a probable slightly more hawkish stance from the Fed.

The 10-year bond was at 2.2976% from 2.2796%.