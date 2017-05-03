Bonds little changed ahead of Fed decision

The South African bond market settled into a relatively narrow trading range on Wednesday morning amid a lack of fresh drivers.

The outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday holds the potential to shake the local bond market out of its recent trading range.

"Everybody is expecting the Fed to keep rates on hold, but the statement will be an interesting read," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in a note.

"We expect another hike in June, but that can be influenced by the US nonfarm payroll number that will be released on Friday."

US employers are expected to have created 175,000 jobs in April, according to the Trading Economics, from 98,000 in March.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.695% in early trade, from 8.680% on Tuesday.

At 9.37am the rand was at R13.3616 against the dollar from R13.3682.