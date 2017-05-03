Markets

Bonds little changed ahead of Fed decision

03 May 2017 - 10:08 Andries Mahlangu
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

The South African bond market settled into a relatively narrow trading range on Wednesday morning amid a lack of fresh drivers.

The outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday holds the potential to shake the local bond market out of its recent trading range.

"Everybody is expecting the Fed to keep rates on hold, but the statement will be an interesting read," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in a note.

"We expect another hike in June, but that can be influenced by the US nonfarm payroll number that will be released on Friday."

US employers are expected to have created 175,000 jobs in April, according to the Trading Economics, from 98,000 in March.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.695% in early trade, from 8.680% on Tuesday.

At 9.37am the rand was at R13.3616 against the dollar from R13.3682.

HILARY JOFFE: SA must invest in its true global worth

Following the money suggests SA needs to work a lot harder to nurse the positive perceptions and justify them
Opinion
6 hours ago

Reserve Bank warns of tougher times ahead

Financial Stability Review warns a deteriorating economic outlook and greater political risk have put SA’s sovereign credit ratings under pressure
Economy
7 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE may be hit by falling Apple
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains on disappointing ...
Markets
3.
Rand trades firmer against softer dollar
Markets
4.
Gold close to three-week low as traders’ risk ...
Markets
5.
Gold falls to new three-week low as safe-haven ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.