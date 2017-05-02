Stable bond as market activity resumes

The South African bond market was stable on Tuesday before midday as market activity resumed after the long weekend.

The bid on the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged from the 8.69% seen earlier in the morning and from Monday’s close.

At 11.28am, the bid R207 was at 7.55% from 7.505%.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said although some buying was seen in the morning session, "most of the gains were given up as some pre-weekend positioning saw bond yields tick higher".

"The results left local bonds in an interesting position relative to the rand, which came under pressure last week," said Kerr.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.3474 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.4086.