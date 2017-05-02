Markets

SA futures follow a firmer JSE as all share ends the day 0.18% up

02 May 2017 - 18:30 Reitumetse Pitso
South African futures firmed on Tuesday on a stronger JSE while the Dow Jones industrial average opened flat.

The all share ended the day 0.18% higher at 53‚915.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.14%. The gold mining index led losses, shedding 1.12% with resources and platinums losing 0.81% and 0.14% respectively.

Banks gained 1.08%‚ food and drug retailers 1%‚ property 0.68%‚ financials 0.47% and industrials 0.41%.

The rand firmed to R13.26 to the dollar in intra-day trade on a combination of political uncertainty and disappointing macro-economic data in the US.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close while European markets were up. London’s FTSE 100 had gained 0.63%‚ the Paris CAC 40 0.58% and Germany’s Dax 0.42%.

At 5.47pm, local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.1% firmer at 47,592 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,626 from Friday’s 23,595.

