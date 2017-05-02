Rand trades firmer against softer dollar

The rand was stronger against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, trading just better than R13.26 in intra-day trade.

The rand gained 0.81% to the dollar, which was pushed weaker after last week’s disappointing US GDP data for the first quarter.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said a combination of political uncertainty and "somewhat disappointing macroeconomic data continued to conspire against the greenback".

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said a wave of risk-off sentiment was evident in the market and had been seen across emerging-market currencies. "Expect the rand to continue drifting along with its emerging-market peers," he said.

At 3.32pm the rand was at R13.3008 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.4086, at R14.5090 to the euro from R14.61747 and at R17.1766 to the pound from 17.2876.

The euro was at $1.0908 from $1.0900.