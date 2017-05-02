Markets

Rand on stronger footing as dollar continues to limp

02 May 2017 - 09:49 Andries Mahlangu
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand was off to a positive start on Tuesday morning, benefiting from improved global risk appetite.

The dollar was also on a shaky ground at the start of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, although analysts expect no change in interest rates.

Markets will be looking for some guidance from the Fed on Wednesday on how its plans to proceed its interest rate raising cycle.

As one of the most liquid currencies, the rand is sensitive to global developments, such as the US monetary policy, that can shape the flow of the funds. Investors will also be keeping tabs on the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, following the disappointing US first-quarter GDP data last week. The world’s largest economy grew at an annual rate of 0.7% in the first quarter, less than economists had expected.

"The reaction [to the GDP data] has been quite muted because I don’t think people are entirely surprised. People have been dialling back expectations in the run-up to the release and I don’t think anyone expects it to last." Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam said.

At 9.02am the rand was at R13.3009 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.4086, at R14.5205 to the euro from R14.6147 and at R17.1204 to pound from 17.2876.

The euro was at $1.0917 from $1.0900.

