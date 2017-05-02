Rand holds on to firmer levels as dollar remains under pressure

The rand held on to firmer levels on Monday at midday in choppy trade as the dollar remained under pressure against the euro.

The rand lost ground following the release earlier in the day of disappointing local purchasing managers index (PMI) data for April, which came in at just 44.7 points.

"This was an early sign that the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan dealt a serious blow to confidence," Capital Economics analysts said.

The market was also eyeing the start of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, although analysts expect no change in interest rates.

Friday’s nonfarm payroll data will be an indicator of the strength of the US economy following disappointing first-quarter GDP growth data released last week. The US economy grew an annual 0.7% compared with an expected 1%.

At 11.35am the rand was at R13.3392 against the dollar from R13.4086. It firmed to R13.26 in intraday trade. The rand was at R14.5665 against the euro from R14.6147 and at R17.1941 against the pound from R17.2876.

The euro was at $1.092 from $1.090.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said that although the dollar was oversold in the short term, the overall structure was suggestive of additional weakness in the greenback. They said the rand had traded slightly weaker, but the domestic unit had held on to a fairly focused trading range in recent sessions. "The near-term performance, to a large degree, hinges on the value of the greenback," Momentum said.

Analysts said earlier that the dollar’s reaction to the US GDP data had been muted. The market was focused on Wednesday’s eurozone growth data, as well as US GDP growth numbers for the second quarter to establish if a weaker trend was developing in the US, despite President Donald Trump’s predicted 3% growth target.