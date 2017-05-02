Opec cuts outweigh higher output elsewhere

London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday as expectations that major Opec exporters would extend output cuts into the second half of the year, outweighed rising production in the US, Canada and Libya.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 30c at $51.82 a barrel by 8.40 GMT. The futures contract hit a one-month low of $50.45 last week after the restart of two Libyan oilfields.

US light crude was 20c higher at $49.04.

Oil cartel Opec and several other key producers including Russia have agreed to cut output by 1.8-million barrels per day for the first half of 2017 to try reduce a global glut.

Opec and other producers are to meet on May 25 and are widely expected to keep output limits for the rest of the year.

"The second half of the year looks brighter, provided Opec remains at least as disciplined as during the first half of 2017," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

But oil market sentiment is fragile and many investors are concerned by the slow pace of inventory drawdowns, with stockpiles still near record highs.

On Monday, Libya’s National Oil Company said production had risen above 760,000 barrels per day to its highest since December 2014, with plans to keep boosting production.

US crude output was at its highest since August 2015, while the Syncrude Canada oil sands project had started shipping crude from its Mildred Lake upgrader again after cutting production due to a fire in March.

Oil prices found some support from data showing Russian oil output fell slightly to 11-million barrels per day in April from 11.05-million barrels per day in March.

But much of the news has been negative for oil.

On Tuesday, a private survey showed China’s factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months.

US crude inventories were expected to mark a fourth straight week of declines from a record high hit at the end of March, but stocks were still likely to be about 10% above year-end levels, according to Reuters calculations.

US crude inventories were likely to have fallen by 2.2-million barrels last week, while refined product stockpiles were likely to be up, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, was scheduled to release inventory data for the week to April 28 at 8.30pm GMT on Tuesday.

