No clear signals from Asian markets for JSE

The JSE received mixed signals from markets trading ahead of it on Tuesday morning, with Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.4% while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7%.

The rand was trading at about R13.35/$, R14.57/€ and R17.21/£ at 7am, little changed from Friday’s level before the Workers’ Day long weekend.

A Chinese purchasing managers index coming in at 51.2 points for April, under the economists’ consensus of 51.6 and down from March’s 51.8, contributed to the Shanghai composite index falling 0.24%.

April’s new vehicle sales as reported by participating National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) members are scheduled for release at 1:30pm on Tuesday.

"New vehicle sales are likely to have continued underperforming in April," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in her weekly preview on Friday.

"Weak momentum in passenger vehicle sales has been a function of consumer affordability that is impacted by the higher interest rate environment, higher taxes and elevated new vehicle price inflation, in both new and used vehicles. Commercial vehicle sales have registered a comparatively stronger performance but future performance will remain reliant on a meaningful lift in fixed investment rates and a strengthening in business confidence levels."