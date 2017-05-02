Markets

No clear signals from Asian markets for JSE

02 May 2017 - 07:29 Robert Laing
JSE. Picture: REUTERS

The JSE received mixed signals from markets trading ahead of it on Tuesday morning, with Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.4% while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7%.

The rand was trading at about R13.35/$, R14.57/€ and R17.21/£ at 7am, little changed from Friday’s level before the Workers’ Day long weekend.

A Chinese purchasing managers index coming in at 51.2 points for April, under the economists’ consensus of 51.6 and down from March’s 51.8, contributed to the Shanghai composite index falling 0.24%.

April’s new vehicle sales as reported by participating National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) members are scheduled for release at 1:30pm on Tuesday.

"New vehicle sales are likely to have continued underperforming in April," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in her weekly preview on Friday.

"Weak momentum in passenger vehicle sales has been a function of consumer affordability that is impacted by the higher interest rate environment, higher taxes and elevated new vehicle price inflation, in both new and used vehicles. Commercial vehicle sales have registered a comparatively stronger performance but future performance will remain reliant on a meaningful lift in fixed investment rates and a strengthening in business confidence levels."

Workers shut Zuma up at rally

Officials call off speeches after union members chant ‘Zuma must go’ and target Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at May Day rally
6 hours ago

Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel to sue Botswana

Norilsk seeks to recover more than $277m, excluding damages and costs, because of ‘reckless trading’ of state-owned Botswana Copper and the failed ...
6 hours ago

