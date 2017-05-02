MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains on disappointing local data

The JSE gave back some of its morning gains on Tuesday following the release of disappointing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) numbers and substantially lower vehicle sales in April.

The rand was stronger in early evening trade in a generally weaker dollar environment. The greenback lost ground last week following the release of disappointing US GDP growth numbers.

After signs of growth in the first quarter of 2017, the seasonally adjusted PMI fell below the 50-point mark in April, dropping to 44.7 index points, from an average of 51.9 during the first quarter.

Domestic and export sales of new vehicles took a hammering in April. South African sales fell 13.3% from a year earlier, to their lowest monthly total since December 2009.

The JSE all share closed 0.18% higher at 53,915.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.14%. Banks gained 1.08%, food and drug retailers 1%, property 0.68%, financials 0.47% and industrials 0.41%. The gold index shed 1.12% and resources 0.81%.

The all share ended April 3.38% higher and is up 6.32% for the year.

In property, Resilient added 1.43% to R118.19 and Attacq 1.82% to R17.31, while Capital & Counties softened 0.61% to R54.10.

Standard Bank rose 1.33% to R150.33 and FirstRand added 1.08% to R50.39.

Anglo American ended the day 3.89% lower at R184.46.

Sasol gained 1.54% to R416.33 after releasing production and sales data for the nine months to end-March and an update on significant hedging activities. It reported a drop in synfuel sales to 60-million barrels from 61-million, mainly due to a strike at its Secunda plant.

Bidvest jumped 3.31% to R164.79.

In the gold sector, Sibanye shed 3.51% to R26.10 after losing 5.75% in April.

Retailer Spar firmed 1.43% to R182.75 and TFG 1.02% to R161.25.

Naspers climbed 0.79% to R2,558.70.

Mediclinic rose 1.37% to R142.95.

Sappi closed 3.21% higher at R102.49.

In the early evening, the rand was at R13.32 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.41. The benchmark R186 bond was last bid at 8.68% from 8.69% previously.

Futures tracked the JSE’s gains with local near-dated top-40 Alsi index 0.1% firmer at 47,592 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,626 from Friday’s 23,595.