JSE opens above 54,000 as property, banks and retailers climb

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday after the Workers’ Day long weekend, topping 54,000 points, as a turnaround in the rand supported property stocks, banks and retailers.

Resources and gold stocks were weaker.

Naspers hit a new high on another record close by the Nasdaq on Monday as the investors bought into the growth prospects of the "fang" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

The rand firmed to R13.27/$ from a previous R13.40/$ amid continued dollar weakness following the latest comments from US President Donald Trump that he would be "looking at" breaking up the big banks. This followed him describing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un last week as a "smart cookie".

The Dow Jones closed 0.13% off on Monday.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as most exchanges commenced trading after the public holiday on Monday. The Nikkei 225 added 0.70% but the Shanghai Composite shed 0.35%.

"The upside momentum in international markets could allow for an improved performance on the JSE with the industrial sector leading the market higher," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.36% higher at 54,013.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.32%.

The property index added 1.27%, banks 1.17%, food and drug retailers 1.07%, general retailers 0.86%, industrials 0.74% and financials 0.67%. Gold shed 2.05% and resources 1.02%.

Glencore was 2.72% off at R51.50 and Anglo American shed 1.81% to R188.45.

Sasol was flat at R410.16 after it released a production and sales update for the past nine months.

ArcelorMittal rebounded 4.67% to R7.85.

Bidvest was up 2.93% to R164.19.

Sibanye lost 3.51% to R26.10 and Harmony shed 3.86% to R27.86.

Lonmin was down 2.92% to R18.61.

Standard Bank added 1.18% to R150.11.

Old Mutual shed 1.01% to R33.35.

Among property stocks, Resilient added 2.01% to R118.86 and Growthpoint rose 1.52% to R26.01.

Naspers firmed 1.37% to R2,573.21.