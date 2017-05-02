JSE inches higher as industrials maintain momentum

The JSE inched higher at lunchtime on Tuesday, with industrial stocks maintaining their recent momentum, while resource shares struggled broadly to find buying support after declining sharply in recent weeks.

The all share index was up 0.14% to 53,892.50 points as industrial stocks and banks gained 0.49% and 0.54%, respectively.

But the resource 10 index shed 0.97%, bringing losses to 10% since the peak in January, which satisfies a definition of a market correction. Resources shares tend to track commodity prices that have been weak.

The price of iron ore hovered at about $68 per tonne, having slid from highs of $94 in the first quarter, though it was still much stronger than the lows of $38 touched in 2015. "There are now clear signs of cooling domestic demand, which will weigh on commodity demand," said Capital Economics’ chief commodities economist, Caroline Bain, referring to disappointing manufacturing data from China, which is the top consumer of commodities.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI reading for April, released on Tuesday morning, plunged to a seven-month low of 50.3, down from 51.2 in March.

"That said, activity in the construction sector is holding up well, which is positive news for many industrial metals," Bain said.

The JSE industrial 25 index, which tends to win in a weaker rand environment, is trading at its best level since June 2016. Analysts have also tracked positive sentiment in this sector to improving market fundamentals.

"Certainly it looks like the all share is looking to push higher, possibly on the back of a weaker rand," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said.

Europe’s leading markets were positive at lunchtime in line with US stock futures, following a positive session in Asia, where Nikkei 225 gained 0.7%.

Lately, global equity markets have drawn strength from better-than-expected US corporate earnings for the first quarter.

Among shares on the JSE, Glencore was off 3.34% to R51.17, with Anglo American losing 2.41% to R187.29. AngloGold Ashanti was off 1.86% to R148.38 and Gold Fields dropped 2.01% to R42.87

Among industrials, Bidvest was up 3.23% to R164.67 and Bidcorp gained 1.19% to R286.50. Naspers gained 1.14% to R2,567.40 while Telkom gained 3.45% to R77.36.