JSE closes marginally higher on disappointing local data

After a promising start on the first trading day of May, the JSE all share ended Tuesday just a little higher as property stocks and retailers pared earlier gains.

The all share ended April 3.38% higher and is up 6.32% for the year, mainly on industrials, with Naspers benefiting from a tech rally on the Nasdaq. Naspers has gained 27% so far this year, and reached another intra-day high on Tuesday.

The rand traded between R13.26 and R13.42 to the dollar for most of the day, providing little direction to the share market, with disappointing local economic data damping growth expectations.

The local purchasing managers index (PMI) for April came in at just 44.7 points. "This was an early sign that the sacking of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan dealt a serious blow to confidence," Capital Economics analysts said.

New-vehicle sales crashed 13.3% in April from a year earlier, fulfilling forecasts that economic uncertainty caused by SA’s credit downgrading to junk status would have an immediate effect on consumer and corporate confidence. Sales last month totalled 34,956 compared to 40,348 in April 2016.

Property stocks led the market in the morning but lost ground to banks later. The property index is up 0.5% in 2017.

Catalyst Fund Managers said that in the long term, property fundamentals would drive returns in the sector: "But over the short to medium term, political uncertainty and capital market volatility will impact the sector."

It was noted that rand-hedge property stocks gained on the weaker local currency while SA-centric property stocks were sold off.

Fair value for the rand, based on purchasing power parity, is at R10.40 to the dollar. "However, the loss of another investment grade, local currency, long-term sovereign credit rating would delay the return to this level further," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

The Dow Jones was flat at the JSE’s close. European markets were up, with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.63%, the Paris CAC 40 0.58% and Germany’s Dax 0.42%.

Commodities trended lower on a stronger dollar with spot gold softening 0.18% to $1,254.40 an ounce. Brent crude dropped 0.27% to $51.27 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.18% higher at 53,915.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.14%. Banks gained 1.08%, food and drug retailers 1%, property 0.68%, financials 0.47% and industrials 0.41%. The gold index shed 1.12% and resources 0.81%.

In property, Resilient added 1.43% to R118.19 and Attacq 1.82% to R17.31, while Capital & Counties softened 0.61% to R54.10.

Standard Bank rose 1.33% to R150.33 and FirstRand added 1.08% to R50.39.

Anglo American ended the day 3.89% lower at R184.46.

Sasol gained 1.54% to R416.33 after releasing production and sales data for the nine months ended March and an update on significant hedging activities. It reported a drop in synfuel sales to 60-million barrels from 61-million, mainly due to a strike at its Secunda plant.

Bidvest jumped 3.31% to R164.79.

In the gold sector, Sibanye shed 3.51% to R26.10 after losing 5.75% in April.

Retailer Spar firmed 1.43% to R182.75 and TFG 1.02% to R161.25.

Naspers climbed 0.79% to R2,558.70.

Mediclinic rose 1.37% to R142.95.

Sappi closed 3.21% higher at R102.49.