How investors can ride the wave of populism, even if it’s short-lived

Mehta, who helps oversee $1.5bn of emerging-market assets at Neon Liberty Capital, knows from experience what can happen when you discount a populist. In the run-up to SA’s 1994 presidential election, he took an underweight position on the nation’s stocks amid concerns the ANC party and its revolutionary anti-apartheid candidate Nelson Mandela would nationalise assets and not pay the owners fair compensation.

Money managers quickly realised that Mandela wasn’t only a populist peacemaker, but a champion of capital markets. South African stocks ended up gaining 41% in the three years after his election as the nation’s top trading partners dropped apartheid-era sanctions and the economy rebounded from a recession and crippling drought.

New age of populism

To many investors, populism remains a dirty word. In March, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, sounded the alarm on its global rise, by his count, at the highest level since the 1930s. Bond gurus, such as Franklin Templeton’s Michael Hasenstab, have flocked to Latin America specifically because it’s an outlier, seemingly turning away from populism.

Jan Dehn, the head of research in London at Ashmore Group, which oversees about $52bn of assets, said that while stimulus policies from populists often lead to a bounce in the stock market, the gains come at the expense of the country’s future. "You may get a warm fuzzy feeling short term, but long term you are definitely worse off than if you had not done it in the first place," he said.

In the bond market, the pain appears much earlier. Hungary’s five-year dollar bonds lost 28% in the year after Viktor Orbán’s 1998 election, while similar maturity notes from Thailand lost 24% after Thaksin Shinawatra was elected in 2001. Philippine dollar bonds are down 1.4% since Duterte’s election last May.

Strangely enough, data show that dictatorships tend to produce outsize returns for emerging-market debt investors.

Venezuela and Poland pay

Venezuela has expropriated more than a half dozen foreign companies and is, by some estimates, caught in its own period of hyper-inflation. Yet it continues to make good on foreign debt payments and boasts the world’s top stock index. (Caveat: most traders are locals desperate to hedge against the bolivar’s record collapse in the black market, and international investors would have almost no chance of getting their money out of the country at the official exchange rate.)

Poland, home to this year’s second-best stock rally, has a populist president of its own: Andrzej Duda. While his heavy-handed methods have aroused protests, including formal declarations from the EU, Duda’s party remains widely supported by Poles, largely due to the nation’s steady economic growth.

"Populist leaders tend, by definition, to do things which are popular with the masses, often by way of giveaways," says Tony Hann, head of equities at London-based Blackfriars Asset Management. "This leads to improved sentiment and stronger consumer spending, which can be powerful drivers of markets."

Bloomberg