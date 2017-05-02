Bonds hardly changed in early trade

The South African bond market was relatively stable on Tuesday morning as traders returned after the long weekend.

The yield on the benchmark R186 government bond was at 8.69% in early trade, unchanged from its last settlement on Friday.

The local bond market appears to have settled down, following weeks of volatility in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle late in March.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday could break the market out of its recent trading range.

US employers are expected to have created 175,000 jobs in April, according to the Trading Economics, from 98,000 in March.

Meanwhile, foreigners were net sellers of R346.8m over the past week, according to the JSE data, trimming the year-to-day net purchases to R35.7bn.