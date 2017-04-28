US GDP slowdown likely to weigh on JSE on Friday

An expected slowdown in US economic growth and a generally gloomy mood in Asian markets are likely to weigh on the JSE on Friday.

On the other hand, a 4.3% rise to $929.50 by Google’s Nasdaq-listed parent, Alphabet — after it reported better than expected results — may help cheer the local market.

The US is scheduled to release its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data at 2.30pm Johannesburg time. The consensus of a poll of analysts done by Trading Economics is that US economic growth will have slowed to 1.1% from 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

South African economists face a busy Friday while much of the country takes a five day break stretching from Thursday’s Freedom Day to Monday’s Workers Day holidays.

The Reserve Bank releases March private sector credit growth and money supply figures at 8am.

March’s balance of trade figures from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) are scheduled for release at 2pm.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan, in her weekly forecast last Friday, said she expected SA to report a trade surplus of about R7bn in March following February’s R5.2bn surplus.

This would take SA’s trade surplus for the first quarter of 2017 to R1bn from a deficit of R24.3bn in the first quarter of 2016.

"The improvement in the trade position, relative to last year, reflects the effects of relatively weak consumption and investment activity, which have contributed to suppressing import growth," Kaplan wrote.

She expects private sector credit extension to have increased by 5.6% annually in March from 5.3% in February. This would take the average for the first quarter to 5.5%, a slowdown from 6.9% in the matching period in 2016, which in turn was lower than 8.9% in 2015.

"Depressed business and consumer confidence as well as weak economic activity have contributed to the suppressed rates of credit growth," Kaplan wrote.