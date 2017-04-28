Rand perks up dollar sags before release of US GDP

The rand maintained its relatively stronger bias at lunchtime on Friday as the dollar sagged, before the release of the first-quarter GDP results in the afternoon.

Growth in the world’s largest economy is expected to have slowed to an annual rate of 1.1% in the first quarter, from 2.1% in the preceding quarter.

The data was likely to affect the dollar, which continues to struggle against most currencies, including the euro and the pound, amid uncertainty over the pace of the interest-rate hiking cycle in the US.

The rand, meanwhile, has weathered the local political storm in April, bouncing back from nearly R14/$ to R13.28/$ as it defied expectations.

"The relative resilience of the rand in the face of this latest political turbulence has led us to pare back our forecasts for depreciation this year," Capital Economics’ Africa economist John Ashbourne said in a note.

"We now expect that the rand will end 2017 at R14/$ rather than R15/$.

President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister late in March, triggering a storm of protest from various quarters, including business and civil society.

At 12.05pm the rand was at R13.2799 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.3624, at R14.5282 to the euro from R14.5306 and at R17.1889 to pound from 17.2430.

The euro was at $1.0939 from $1.0875.