Rand firms ahead of long weekend, as dollar dips

The rand was slightly firmer against a softer dollar on Friday morning, as the domestic market heads into the long weekend.

Activity in the domestic market is expected to remain subdued, with many traders taking Friday off after Thursday’s holiday and another one coming up on Monday.

Positive earnings results continued to drive markets in the US.

Dow Jones newswire reported that US tech companies continued to report strong earnings, with the strength also echoed in Asia.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average rose less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite index gained 0.4%, hitting a fresh closing high.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said risk assets had traded almost entirely on earnings outcomes in the past few sessions, given uncertainty over US policy relating to regulation and taxation.

At 8.58am the rand was at R13.3173 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.3624, at R14.4903 to the euro from R14.5306 and at R17.1732 to pound from 17.2430.

The euro was at $1.0880 from $1.0875.