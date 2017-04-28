Oil rises from one-month low on hopes of output deal extension

London — Oil prices rose on Friday after a slide to a one-month low the previous day prompted investors to buy at cheaper levels ahead of an oil cartel Opec meeting next month at which producers could prolong output curbs.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the deal between the Opec and non-Opec producers struck in December 2016 to be extended to the end of this year. "Opec ... effectively said the production cut will be extended, meeting the reality of the restart of a big Libyan oil field and the continued expansion of US shale oil," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at brokerage AxiTrader.

Compliance with the output deal is still a major price driver and comments from non-Opec member Russia that it would meet its end-April target of cutting output by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) also supported prices on Friday. Russia said it would define its position on whether to support an extension of the output deal by May 24, a day before the official Opec meeting in Vienna.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 40c higher at $51.84 a barrel by 2.06pm GMT. US light crude fetched $49.53 a barrel, up 56c.

Despite Friday’s gains, both contracts were set for their second straight weekly and monthly losses after Thursday’s price drop, which was driven by news of Libya resuming production.

"The markets see such a price drop as a nice buying opportunity within the relatively small trading ranges we see," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam. "After all, the main drivers — an Opec production cut versus US production gains — are unchanged." An up-tick in prices since the output deal has already increased profits at some major oil companies whose investments in new projects will also affect supply and demand balances.

France’s Total, and US oil producers ExxonMobil and Chevron, all reported better-than-expected first-quarter results this week. A Reuters poll published on Friday showed that analysts expect oil supply and demand to balance out by the end of this year, if producers agree to extend the output cut. Nevertheless, most cut their average yearly price forecasts, with Brent expected to average $57.04 a barrel, compared with last month’s forecast of $57.25.

Reuters