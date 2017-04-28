Oil price increase not enough to offset the week’s losses

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Friday but were still on track for a second straight weekly loss on concern that an Opec-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $49.40 a barrel at 3.44am GMT, up 43c or 0.88% from their last close.

However, WTI is still set for a small weekly loss and is about 8% below its April peak.

Brent crude futures were at $51.86 a barrel, up 42c or 0.82%. Brent has fallen almost 8.5% from its April peak and is also on track for a second, albeit small, week of declines.

Traders said Friday’s rises came after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said it was keen to find a deal that would ensure a drawdown of excess fuel supplies.

Opec and other producers including Russia originally pledged to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels a day only during the first half of the year. But Opec has come under pressure to extend the cuts to cover all of 2017 in order to counter bulging supplies elsewhere.

"Opec … effectively said the production cut will be extended, meeting the reality of the restart of a big Libyan oil field and the continued expansion of US shale oil," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

The ongoing supply overhang is in part due to surging US production, which has risen by 10% since mid-2016 to 9.27-million barrels a day.

Consultancy Rystad Energy expects US shale oil output to grow by 100,000 barrels a day each month for the rest of this year and into 2018, well above estimates by the US Energy Information Administration for monthly gains of about 29,000 barrels a day in 2017 and 57,000 barrels a day in 2018.

Outside the US, rising output in Libya, an Opec member exempt from the cuts, was adding to plentiful supplies.

ANZ bank said Opec was under pressure to extend the cuts.

"Even though inventories have started to fall, they remain at elevated levels…. Stocks have settled into the 62-65 days consumption or approximately 2.98-billion barrels," ANZ said in a note on Friday.

This compares with the five-year average of 55 days’ worth of consumption that Saudi Arabia wants to achieve.

In order to achieve this, ANZ said it expected Opec to extend its cuts beyond the first half of 2017, although it noted "there is some risk that non-Opec producers (such as Russia) may balk at the suggestion".

Reuters