MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks international trend by closing higher

Trade on the JSE on Friday was subdued ahead of the Workers’ Day long weekend, though it ended higher compared to most global markets, particularly other emerging markets. Geopolitical concerns and uncertainty about US President Donald Trump’s long-term plans caused investors to shy away from riskier assets.

Trump sparked concern on Thursday after saying he would renegotiate or terminate a trade deal with South Korea and that a major conflict with North Korea was possible, although he would prefer a diplomatic solution.

On the JSE, the all share closed 0.25% higher at 53,817.3 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.19%. Platinums stocks were the main benefactors on the day, gaining 0.75%, while industrials added 0.47%, and the SA property index 0.49%.

Gold miners shed 0.86%, with resource stocks losing 0.45%.

Among individual stocks, BHP Billiton lost 1.54% to R203.05 while Anglo American gained 1.7% to R191.92.

Sasol was 1.39% off at R140.

British American Tobacco gave up 0.7% to R900.86 and Richemont lost 0.25% to R112.13.

Gold Fields lost 2.3% to R43.75. In a quarterly update earlier this week, the group said attributable equivalent gold production for the first quarter was 3% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Anglo Platinum soared 4.27% to R330.06.

Among retailers, Shoprite was up 2.08% at R209.80.

MTN gained 1.66% to R126.50.

Naspers dropped 0.58% to R2,538.55.

In evening trade, the rand was at R13.3475 to the dollar from its previous close of R13.3624 and the yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.68% from 8.71%. The unit benefited from a weaker dollar, whose fortunes were dented by disappointing US GDP data for the first quarter. Growth in the world’s largest economy moderated to an annual rate of 0.7% in the first quarter, from 2.1% in the preceding period, the US commerce department said on Friday.

At 5.42pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.19% firmer at 47‚620 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,595 from 20‚659 on Wednesday when the derivatives market was last open.