JSE trades firmer ahead of the long weekend

The JSE was firmer on Friday at midday despite losses by stocks in the resources and gold-mining sectors.

Lacklustre trade ahead of the long weekend was expected on the local market.

Data released on Friday morning by the Reserve Bank showed that credit extended to the private sector in SA moderated to an annualised 4.95% in March, compared to 5.29% in February.

NKC Research analysts said the credit extension data confirmed that this trend had continued, reflecting continued sluggish demand in the economy, where real economic growth of only 1% was forecast for 2017 compared to 0.3% for 2016.

US markets were flat just after they opened as concern over political uncertainty in the eurozone continued and while the market digested President Donald Trump’s tax policies. Positive earnings results continued to drive markets in the US.

At noon the JSE all share index was 0.46% up at 53,925.1 points and the blue-chip top 40 had added 0.39%. Banks were 1% higher‚ financials 0.94% and general retailers 0.62%. The gold index shed 0.45% and resources 0.56%.

European markets were mixed. The UK’s FTSE 100 was 0.24% down while the French CAC 40 was up 0.2%. The German DAX 30 was flat.

Diversified miners were mostly down. Glencore lost 0.27% to R52.66 and BHP Billiton 1.62% to R202.87.

Anglo American was 0.85% firmer at R190.31.

Rand hedges were mostly down on a stronger rand. British American Tobacco lost 1.33% to R895.18 and Richemont 0.86% to R111.44.

Naspers was up 1.04% to R2,550.14.

Goldfields had lost 1.38% to R44.16 while Harmony gained 1.47% to R29.08.

The rand was at R13.2577 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.3624.