Futures follow JSE firmer in subdued trade ahead of long weekend

South African futures tracked the JSE firmer on Friday in subdued trade ahead of the long weekend.

The stronger close by the local markets was in contrast to most global markets as geopolitical concerns and uncertainty about US President Donald Trump’s long-term plans caused investors to shun riskier assets.

On the JSE, the all share closed 0.25% higher at 53,817.3 points and the top 40 gained 0.19%. Platinums stocks were the main benefactors on the day, gaining 0.75%, while industrials added 0.47% and the SA property index 0.49%.

Gold miners shed 0.86%, with resource stocks losing 0.45%.

In New York, the Dow was off 0.15% at 20,950.27 points in early trade. The rand was at R13.3496 to the dollar from R13.3624.

At 5.42pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.19% firmer at 47‚620 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,595 from 20‚659 on Wednesday when the derivatives market was last open.