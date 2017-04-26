LOCAL OUTPUT
SA’s steel production increases slightly
World Steel Association says production has edged up to meet slightly improved demand
SA’s steel production edged up 0.1% in March from a year ago to 539,000 tonnes after falling 4.2% for all of 2016 to about 6.141-million tonnes, according to the World Steel Association.
This compares with a 4.6% rise in global steel production in March, to 145-million tonnes after a 0.8% rise in 2016 to 1.628-billion tonnes.
South African demand for steel has fallen sharply since 2015, when production fell 7.6% in the first half of 2015, to 3.2-million tonnes as the industry battled with electricity-supply disruptions and subdued domestic demand.
Demand recovered in the second half of 2016, with a 13.8% increase in October to 534,000 tonnes.
Infrastructure
Poor demand in 2015 and 2016 was in part due to the government’s multibillion-rand infrastructure investment plans failing to gain traction.
In February 2017, Egypt overtook SA after that country’s steel production surged 46.8% to 507,000 tonnes.
Departments announced a package of measures to support the industry
In March 2017 China raised its production 1.8% to a record 72-million tonnes.
The Treasury has outlined plans for R947.2bn in public-sector infrastructure spending over the next three fiscal years.
The largest portion, at R327.7bn, would be invested in the steel-intensive transport and logistics sector.
The private sector, meanwhile, has invested heavily in the steel-intensive nonresidential construction sector, with reports of shortages of steel-reinforcing bars. The real value of nonresidential buildings completed more than doubled (113%) in January 2017.
Support Measures
On February 17 2017 the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Economic Development announced a package of measures to support the industry from the immediate threat of closure and subsequent loss of capacity.
Since the onset of the global steel crisis in 2015, the sector has been characterised by massive global oversupply, depressed prices and increased import penetration.
These measures included an increase in the general rate of customs duty on primary steel products to 10%, as well as downstream support measures, including a tariff review on a range of downstream products and the deployment of rebates.
